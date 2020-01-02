ROSE TATTOO Live At Wacken Open Air 2019; "Nice Boys Don't Play Rock 'N' Roll" HQ Performance Video Streaming

Australian hard rock icons, Rose Tattoo, performed at the 30th edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2019. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Nice Boys Don't Play Rock 'N' Roll" can be seen below:

Rose Tattoo recently inked a deal with Cleopatra Records and will issue their eighth studio album, Outlaws, in February. For a complete list of tour dates click here.

Rose Tattoo’s current lineup features leader and singer Angry Anderson, former AC/DC bass player Mark Evans, guitarist Bob Spencer (ex-The Angels ), Dai Pritchard on slide guitar and Jackie Barnes (the son of legendary Australian vocalist Jimmy Barnes) behind the drums.



