ROSE TATTOO - New 5CD Box Set Celebrates Australian Hard Rock Legends With Unreleased Vintage Concert Performances

“There were two bands in Australia that everyone called ‘the boys’,” says Rose Tattoo frontman Angry Anderson. “There was AC/DC, and there was the Tatts.”

Homegrown heroes of the highest order, Rose Tattoo formed in Sydney, Australia in 1976 and quickly became one of the country’s most lauded and celebrated acts. They released album after album of pure, unadulterated riff rock madness scoring hits with songs such as “Bad Boy For Love,” “Rock N’ Roll Outlaw,” “Scarred For Life” and lots more. The group gained international fame when Stateside up-and-comers Guns N’ Roses cited Rose Tattoo as a major influence and covered the band’s “Nice Boys (Don't Play Rock 'N' Roll)” on the 1986 EP Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide, which was later re-released on the multi-platinum selling 1988 album, GN'R Lies.

Now on the eve of another major international tour comes this special box set collection, a monster 5CD set that captures these Australian gods at the very peak of their powers from 1980 to 1982. Scarred For Live features all of the band’s best loved hits and many deep cuts as well, all packaged in an attractive box with rare photos and detailed liner notes written by music journalist Dave Thompson based on a new interview with the beloved Angry Anderson.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: Mount Druitt, Sydney, Australia - January 1, 1980

"Snow Queen"

"Tramp"

"Astra Wally"

"Sweet Love"

"Nice Boys (Don't Play Rock 'N' Roll)"

"The Butcher And Fast Eddy"

"Rock 'N' Roll Outlaw"

"Bad Boy For Love"

"One Of The Boys"

Disc 2: Bondi Lifesaver, Sydney, Australia - August 31, 1980

"One Of The Boys"

"Astral Wally"

"Tramp"

"Movin' On"

"Remedy"

"The Butcher And Fast Eddy"

"Nice Boys (Don't Play Rock 'N' Roll)"

"She's Gone"

"Snow Queen"

"Rock 'N' Roll Outlaw"

"Oxford St. Nick"

"Going Down"

"Sweet Love"

"Bad Boy For Love"

Disc 3: Reading Rock Festival, United Kingdom - August 29, 1981

"Snow Queen"

"Tramp"

"Astra Wally"

"Sweet Love"

"Nice Boys (Don't Play Rock 'N' Roll)"

"The Butcher And Fast Eddy"

"Rock 'N' Roll Outlaw"

"Bad Boy For Love"

"One Of The Boys"

Disc 4: Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, Australia - April 30, 1982

"Out Of This Place"

"Bad Boy For Love"

"Assault & Battery"

"Tramp"

"The Butcher And Fast Eddy"

"Rock 'N' Roll Is King"

"Manzil Madness"

"One Of Boys"

"Chinese Dunkirk"

"Rock 'N' Roll Outlaw"

"Astra Wally"

"All The Lessons"

"Nice Boys (Don't Play Rock 'N' Roll)"

"Money (That's What I Want)"

"Going Down"

"Suicide City"

Disc 5: Wax Museum, Washington DC, USA - December 12, 1982

"Bad Boy For Love"

"Rock 'N' Roll Outlaw"

"We Can't Be Beaten"

"One Of The Boys"

"The Butcher And Fast Eddy"

"Juice On The Loose"

"Rock 'N' Roll Is King"

"Branded"

"Scarred For Life"

Catch Rose Tattoo on tour:

October

5 - Marrickville, NSW Australia - Marrickville Bowling Club

6 - St. Clair, NSW - Australia

12 - Vermont South, Australia - The Burvale Hotel

13 - Melton, VIC - Macs Hotel

19 - Adelaide, SA, Australia - Norwood Hotel

20 - Wallaroo, SA, Australia - Coopers Alehouse

26 - Wollongong, NSW, Australia - Waves

27 - Pittwater, NSW, Australia - Pittwater RSL

November

2 - Ravenswood, WA, Australia - Ravenswood Hotel

3 - Perth, WA, Australia - Charles Hotel

10 - Central Coast, NSW, Australia - Ettalong Diggers

