ROSE TATTOO To Launch Blood Brothers European Tour 2018 In Sweden; Ticket Pre-Sale Underway

Legendary rockers Rose Tattoo have launched a pre-sale for their Blood Brothers European Tour 2018, set to launch on June 7th a Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden on June 7th.

Tickets for the dates in Germany are available at metaltix.click/RoseTattoo. For all other shows, head to rosetattoo.com.au.

Tour dates:

June

7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

10 - München, Germany - Rockavaria Festival

12 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad-Sohm

13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

15 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

16 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie

17 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

19 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus

20 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Matapaloz Festival

(Band photo - Darryl Edwrds, Live photo - Herko Schmidt)