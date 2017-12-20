ROSE TATTOO To Launch Blood Brothers European Tour 2018 In Sweden; Ticket Pre-Sale Underway
Legendary rockers Rose Tattoo have launched a pre-sale for their Blood Brothers European Tour 2018, set to launch on June 7th a Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden on June 7th.
Tickets for the dates in Germany are available at metaltix.click/RoseTattoo. For all other shows, head to rosetattoo.com.au.
Tour dates:
June
7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
9 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
10 - München, Germany - Rockavaria Festival
12 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad-Sohm
13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
15 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
16 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie
17 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
19 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus
20 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg
22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Matapaloz Festival
(Band photo - Darryl Edwrds, Live photo - Herko Schmidt)