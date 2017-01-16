ROSS THE BOSS Announces European Dates For The Discipline Of Steel 2017 World Tour; Video Trailer Streaming

Former Manowar guitarist, Ross "The Boss" Friedman, recently announced the band's new lineup featuring himself, former Manowar drummer Kenny "Rhino" Earl, Symphony X bassist Mike Lepond, and Let Us Prey vocalist Marc Lopes.

The band is set to embark on The Discipline Of Steel 2017 world tour, which begins in Mexico and Central America where the band will headline two metal festivals, performing a classic Manowar set. Twenty-five dates in Europe are scheduled in March and April, including an iconic tour of England, where years ago, Ross Friedman began the metal onslaught. The earth will rumble and the momentum will continue through the summer and fall festival calendar.

Says Friedman, “I have assembled three incredible musicians, and together we will deliver an experience only to be described as, true classic metal. We are going to devastate every audience, every night, without mercy!”

The Discipline Of Steel World Tour 2017 dates:

March

3 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

5 - Vienna, Austria - Venue TBA

6 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Live Club

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

9 - Stadskanaal, Netherlands - Fox Stadskanaal

10 - Essen, Germany - Venue TBA

11 - Andernach, Germany - Venue TBA

12 - Helmond, Netherlands - Venue TBA

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Venue TBA

16 - Barcelona, Spain - Venue TBA

17 - Zaragoza, Spain - Venue TBA

18 - Erandio, Spain - Venue TBA

19 - Madrid, Spain - Venue TBA

20 - Cangas do Morrazo, Spain - Venue TBA

21 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

24 - Brescia, Italy - Venue TBA

25 - Torino, Italy - Venue TBA

26 - Prato, Italy - Venue TBA

28 - Diest, Belgium - Venue TBA

30 - London, UK - The Underworld

31 - Evesham, UK - The Iron Road

April

1 - Swansea, UK - The Scene

2 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

4 - Glasgow, UK - Audio Glasgow

5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms