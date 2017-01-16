ROSS THE BOSS Announces European Dates For The Discipline Of Steel 2017 World Tour; Video Trailer Streaming
January 16, 2017, 24 minutes ago
Former Manowar guitarist, Ross "The Boss" Friedman, recently announced the band's new lineup featuring himself, former Manowar drummer Kenny "Rhino" Earl, Symphony X bassist Mike Lepond, and Let Us Prey vocalist Marc Lopes.
The band is set to embark on The Discipline Of Steel 2017 world tour, which begins in Mexico and Central America where the band will headline two metal festivals, performing a classic Manowar set. Twenty-five dates in Europe are scheduled in March and April, including an iconic tour of England, where years ago, Ross Friedman began the metal onslaught. The earth will rumble and the momentum will continue through the summer and fall festival calendar.
Says Friedman, “I have assembled three incredible musicians, and together we will deliver an experience only to be described as, true classic metal. We are going to devastate every audience, every night, without mercy!”
The Discipline Of Steel World Tour 2017 dates:
March
3 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
5 - Vienna, Austria - Venue TBA
6 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Live Club
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
9 - Stadskanaal, Netherlands - Fox Stadskanaal
10 - Essen, Germany - Venue TBA
11 - Andernach, Germany - Venue TBA
12 - Helmond, Netherlands - Venue TBA
13 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Venue TBA
16 - Barcelona, Spain - Venue TBA
17 - Zaragoza, Spain - Venue TBA
18 - Erandio, Spain - Venue TBA
19 - Madrid, Spain - Venue TBA
20 - Cangas do Morrazo, Spain - Venue TBA
21 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
24 - Brescia, Italy - Venue TBA
25 - Torino, Italy - Venue TBA
26 - Prato, Italy - Venue TBA
28 - Diest, Belgium - Venue TBA
30 - London, UK - The Underworld
31 - Evesham, UK - The Iron Road
April
1 - Swansea, UK - The Scene
2 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
4 - Glasgow, UK - Audio Glasgow
5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans
6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms