ROSS THE BOSS Announces New Band Line-Up; European Tour Featuring Classic MANOWAR Set In The Works

Former Manowar guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman has announced the band's new line-up featuring himself, former Manowar drummer Kenny "Rhino" Earl, Symphony X bassist Mike Lepond, and Let Us Prey vocalist Marc Lopes. The band will perform at the Hall Of Heavy Metal History induction ceremony on January 18th as part of NAMM 2017. The show will take place at the Anaheim Expo Center in Anaheim, CA. Ross The Boss's new line-up will also tour Europe in 2017; dates will be announced soon.

Lopes has issued the following statement:

"So I guess this makes it official. Yup, got myself a most METALLLLLLL singing gig with the legendary Ross Friedman — Ross The Boss band, alongside Mike LePond from Symphony X and Kenny 'Rhino' Earl, ex-Manowar. We will be criss-crossing the globe in 2017 on the Discipline Of Steel tour. Classic Manowar set starting at the Hall Of Heavy Metal History induction event in Anaheim, California on January 18th. All dates will be announced soon.

My gratitude to all involved. I have no words, my friends. The Godz have blessed this dreamer. I promise to deliver this classic material with the utmost respect to its source and with pure power and brutality.

And yes, Let Us Prey is still fully functioning and I will have a very metal announcement on that in the coming days as well."

Guitarist Ross The Boss recently gave an interview to Rock Overdose scribe Sotirelis Konstantinos, and talked about many issues, including the Manowar-era. When asked about his memories of Manowar he stated: “I have great memories and sad memories from Manowar, too. Joey asked me to leave the band. Right before Kings Of Metal came out, he asked me to leave the band that I started with him. A total take over, a total greed of power. I was a tool of money, a puppet like everyone in that band is a fucking puppet. But I’ve got a lot of great memories, I met great people and places.”

Asked if he would like to reunite with Manowar, he says, “Anytime, I always play with my friends but, what can I say.”

Ross The Boss was the "secret act" at the Keep It True Festival 2016 in Lauda-Königshofen, Germany, performing a special Manowar set on April 29th. Fan-filmed video is available below.