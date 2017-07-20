ROSS THE BOSS Announces New Drummer For Upcoming Shows

With a resume including some of the most influential and hardest-hitting bands of all-time - the Dictators and Manowar - guitarist Ross The Boss’ stature in the history of hard rock and heavy metal has been well-solidified for decades by this point. And he continues to rock - as the leader of his own solo outfit, and such stellar releases as Hailstorm and New Metal Leader (as well as having just completed a major European tour, and has an all-new solo release coming soon, via AFM Records).

For the band’s upcoming three New Jersey/New York area shows (July 28th in Clifton, NJ, July 29th in Queens, NY, and July 30th in Long Branch, NJ) and an appearance at the massive Wacken Open Air Festival (August 3rd in Germany), drummer Kenny “Rhino” Earl will be stepping aside, and will be replaced by Ross’ nephew, Lance Barnewold.

“We - the Ross The Boss Band - are sad that Brother Rhino cannot be with us, and we wish him all the best,” says Ross. “Now we have my amazing nephew, Lance Barnewold, to pound the drums into oblivion!”

Ross The Boss was one of the pioneers of both punk rock and heavy metal. He's proud to know that the music he's made has influenced and inspired so many other artists. You can be sure that whatever band he's in or whatever style he's playing in, he's always happy to be writing new music and playing the guitar with his friends.

And soon, fans will be able experience Ross’ immense guitar legacy on a concert stage.

Tour dates:

July

28 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

29 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51

30 - Long Branch, NJ - Brighton Bar

August

3 - Schleswig-Holstein, Germany - Wacken Open Air