ROSS THE BOSS Announces Rescheduled European Tour Dates For November / December 2020

Originally due to tour Europe this April but forced to cancel due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Ross The Boss has announced rescheduled dates for later this year with Switzerland's Burning Witches and California's Trauma as support. The band has issued the following statement:

"We The Ross the Boss Band are really excited to announce this monster European tour. After working so hard this year on our new record Born of Fire, we are ready to unleash it. But don’t worry, we are still playing all the classic tunes that we all love. Do not miss these shows. It’s an amazing package of unbridled metallic and RnR power!"

Dates are as follows:



November

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

19 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

20 - Haugesund, Norway - Flytten

21 - Stavanger, Norway - Sandnes

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

26 - Siegburg , Germany - Kubana

27 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

28 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

29 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

30 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

December

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

3 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

4 - Cham, Germany - LA Cham

5 - Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany - Dock 18

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser







