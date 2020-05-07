ROSS THE BOSS Announces Rescheduled European Tour Dates For November / December 2020
May 7, 2020, 2 hours ago
Originally due to tour Europe this April but forced to cancel due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Ross The Boss has announced rescheduled dates for later this year with Switzerland's Burning Witches and California's Trauma as support. The band has issued the following statement:
"We The Ross the Boss Band are really excited to announce this monster European tour. After working so hard this year on our new record Born of Fire, we are ready to unleash it. But don’t worry, we are still playing all the classic tunes that we all love. Do not miss these shows. It’s an amazing package of unbridled metallic and RnR power!"
Dates are as follows:
November
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7
18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
19 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
20 - Haugesund, Norway - Flytten
21 - Stavanger, Norway - Sandnes
23 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
26 - Siegburg , Germany - Kubana
27 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus
28 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
29 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
30 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
December
1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
3 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
4 - Cham, Germany - LA Cham
5 - Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany - Dock 18
6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser