ROSS THE BOSS Announces UK Tour Dates With Special Guests UPROAR
August 15, 2018, an hour ago
Ross The Boss, featuring former Manowar/The Dictators guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman, are set to visit UK shores later this year in support of the By Blood Sworn album, available now via AFM Records. Support on most of the dates comes from Scottish metal act Uproar. Dates are listed below.
October
5 - Bannermans -Ediburgh, Scotland
6 - Cathouse - Glasgow, Scotland
7 - Trillians -Newcastle, England
8 - The Underworld Camden -London, England
9 - The Corporation -Sheffield, England
10 - The Iron Road -Evesham, England
11 - Eleven - Stoke-on-Trent, England