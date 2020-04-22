ROSS THE BOSS Debut "Born Of Fire" Music Video

Ross “The Boss” Friedman and his band, Ross The Boss, have released a video for "Born Of Fire", the title track of their new album, out now via AFM Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below:

Born Of Fire is the fourth album from Friedman and his band, which arrives not even two years after their chart breaking 2018 effort, By Blood Sworn. Born Of Fire is pounding yet fresher and heavier out of the speakers than before, but isn’t lacking any of the typical Ross The Boss trademarks.

Tracklisting:

"Glory To The Slain"

"Fight The Fight"

"Denied By The Cross"

"Maiden Of Shadows"

"I Am The Sword"

"Shotgun Evolution"

"Born Of Fire"

"Godkiller"

"The Blackest Heart"

"Demon Holiday"

"Undying"

"Waking The Moon"

"Maiden Of Shadows" video:

"Denied By The Cross" lyric video: