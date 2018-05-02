ROSS THE BOSS Debuts "Devil's Day" Lyric Video

A lyric video for "Devil's Day", from the new Ross The Boss album By Blood Sworn, is available for streaming below. By Blood Sworn is out now via AMF Records.

Ross "The Boss" Friedman left a huge mark on the scene as co-founder and songwriter of Manowar in the 1980s. Between 1982 and 1988, the band released one classic album after another and became the epitome of epic heavy metal. In 1989, Ross left the band and indulged in other projects, in 2008 the cult guitarist launched his solo band under the banner Ross The Boss - again clearly geared towards traditional heavy metal. The debut New Metal Leader was succeeded two years later by Hailstorm.

By Blood Sworn shows the true metal icon in impressive shape: a thunderous, powerful opus, with which Ross and his band will delight all metal fans.

Tracklisting:

"By Blood Sworn"

"Among The Bones"

"This Is Vengeance"

"We Are The Night"

"Faith Of The Fallen"

"Devil's Day"

"Lilith"

"Play Among The Godz"

"Circle Of Damnation"

"Fistful Of Hate"

Bonus tracks digipak:

"Each Dawn I Die"

"The Oath"

"Hail And Kill"

"Devil's Day" lyric video:

"By Blood Sworn" video:

"This Is Vengeance":

Ross The Boss tour dates can be found here.