ROSS "THE BOSS" FRIEDMAN On Upcoming Born Of Fire Album - "I Never Repeat Myself Stylistically On Any Of My Records, Nor In My Years With MANOWAR"; Video

Ross “The Boss” Friedman and his band, Ross The Boss, will release their new album, Born Of Fire, on March 6 via AFM Records.

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Ross “The Boss” Friedman, singer Marc Lopes, and bassist Mike Lepond when they played Foufounes Electriques in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 27.

About the musical direction and lyric themes of the new album, Friedman reveals: ""It's a little bit of a change, it's more upbeat, more energetic, it's more high energy. I would say there is a more of a thrash element cause of our singer Marc Lopes' influence. Two songs are thrash but the rest are just typical Ross The Boss. Bassist Mike Lepond also did an amazing job with the demos, with the songs and the arrangements. I never repeat myself stylistically on any of my records, nor in my years with Manowar."

One can’t talk about genre defining acts in the metal scene without mentioning one man: Ross “The Boss” Friedman has written music history as a founding member of Manowar and The Dictators. His influence in heavy metal and also punk is noticeable to this day.

Manowar’s first six masterpieces which saw him significantly involved in between 1982 and 1988 are immortal classics today, and that the band wasn’t able to deliver the same quality again after his departure speaks for the New York based guitarist and songwriter. Since 2006 Ross again is releasing traditional and raw epic metal which calls up memories of the Manowar masterpieces from the 80’s with its very own style.

The brand new album, Born Of Fire, is the fourth album from Friedman and his band, which arrives not even two years after their chart breaking 2018 effort, By Blood Sworn. While Ross The Boss used this time for extensive touring they built their latest epos which will excite fans worldwide seemingly effortless out of nothing.

Born Of Fire is pounding yet fresher and heavier out of the speakers than before, but isn’t lacking any of the typical Ross The Boss trademarks.

Tracklisting:

Glory To The Slain

Fight The Fight

Denied By The Cross

Maiden Of Shadows

I Am The Sword

Shotgun Evolution

Born Of Fire

Godkiller

The Blackest Heart

Demon Holiday

Undying

Waking The Moon

After the successful release of By Blood Sworn in 2018, a full European tour and glorious festival shows all over Europe, the Ross The Boss band returns to Europe in April 2020 to promote their upcoming new album. Tour dates, with special guests Burning Witches and Asomvel, are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

2 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

4 - Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany - Dock 18

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust (without Asomvel)

6 - Alvesta, Sweden - Bullet Club

7 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

8 - Haugesund, Norway - Flytten

10 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

11 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

12 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Tattoofest Easter

13 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

15 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

16 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

17 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Cham

18 - Mannheim, Germany - Delta METAL Meeting

19 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

20 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

24 - Valencia, Spain - Paberse Club

25 - Pozal de Gallinas, Spain - Galia Metal Fest

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

(Photo - Scott Braun)