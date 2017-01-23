ROSS THE BOSS - Latin American Dates Announced For The Discipline Of Steel 2017 World Tour

Former Manowar guitarist, Ross "The Boss" Friedman, recently announced the band's new lineup featuring himself, former Manowar drummer Kenny "Rhino" Earl, Symphony X bassist Mike Lepond, and Let Us Prey vocalist Marc Lopes.

The Ross The Boss Band unleashes the first wave of their upcoming The Discipline of Steel 2017 World Tour with dates scheduled in February for Mexico and Central America. These initial dates will be followed by a European and United Kingdom tour during March and April, as well as confirmed European summer metal festival dates.

The crusade begins with an initial run of four dates in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador, where The Ross The Boss Band will co-headline two metal festivals, performing a classic Manowar set. An extensive tour consisting of 26 dates in Europe are scheduled in March and April, including an iconic tour of England, where years ago, "Ross The Boss" Friedman began the metal onslaught in the fight against false metal. The earth will rumble and the momentum will continue through the summer and fall festival calendar.

"Ross The Boss" Friedman has checked in with the following comment: "We, The Ross The Boss Band, are so looking ahead to our concerts in sacred Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. We will bring the message of True Metal to our Immortal Metal Armies. I have assembled three incredible musicians, and together we will deliver an experience only to be described as, true classic metal. We are going to devastate every audience, every night, without mercy.”

For tickets and the latest information, please visit the following sites: Ross The Boss official, Ross The Boss Facebook.

For a Ross The Boss VIP Experience, come meet Ross and the band on tour, please visit Ross The Boss VIP Experience.

Latin American dates:

February

16 - Bunker - San Luis Potosi, Mexico

17 - Foro Moctezuma - Mexico City, Mexico

18 - Salon Agayc (Festival Ano XV - 1er Round) - Guatemala City, Guatemala

19 - Cifco (Festival Ano XV - 1er Round) - San Salvador, El Salvador

European dates:

March

3 - Zlin, Czech Republic

5 - Vienna, Austria

6 - Mannheim, Germany

8 - Hamburg, Germany

9 - Stadskanaal, Netherlands

10 - Essen, Germany

11 - Andernach, Germany

12 - Helmond, Netherlands

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands

16 - Barcelona, Spain

17 - Zaragoza, Spain

18 - Erandio, Spain

19 - Madrid, Spain

20 - Cangas Do Morrazo, Spain

21 - Lisbon, Portugal

24 - Brescia, Italy

25 - Torino, Italy

26 - Prato, Italy

28 - Diest, Belgium

UK dates:

March

30 - London, England

31 - Evesham, England

April

1 - Swansea, Wales

2 - Dublin, Ireland

4 - Glasgow, Scotland

5 - Edinburgh, Scotland

6 - Milton Keynes, England

European summer festival dates:

May

26-27 - Up The Hammers XII Festival - Athens, Greece

June

2-4 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany