ROSS THE BOSS - Official Audio Video For MANOWAR Cover “Blood Of My Enemies” Streaming
March 3, 2017, 4 minutes ago
Ross The Boss, featuring former Manowar guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman, will embark on a European tour today. To celebrate the tour kickoff, the band has released a cover version of the Manowar classic, "Blood Of My Enemies”. Check out an official audio video below:
European dates:
March
3 - Zlin, Czech Republic
5 - Vienna, Austria
6 - Mannheim, Germany
8 - Hamburg, Germany
9 - Stadskanaal, Netherlands
10 - Essen, Germany
11 - Andernach, Germany
12 - Helmond, Netherlands
13 - Utrecht, Netherlands
16 - Barcelona, Spain
17 - Zaragoza, Spain
18 - Erandio, Spain
19 - Madrid, Spain
20 - Cangas Do Morrazo, Spain
21 - Lisbon, Portugal
24 - Brescia, Italy
25 - Torino, Italy
26 - Prato, Italy
28 - Diest, Belgium
UK dates:
March
30 - London, England
31 - Evesham, England
April
1 - Swansea, Wales
2 - Dublin, Ireland
4 - Glasgow, Scotland
5 - Edinburgh, Scotland
6 - Milton Keynes, England
European summer festival dates:
May
26-27 - Up The Hammers XII Festival - Athens, Greece
June
2-4 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany