ROSS THE BOSS - Official Audio Video For MANOWAR Cover “Blood Of My Enemies” Streaming

Ross The Boss, featuring former Manowar guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman, will embark on a European tour today. To celebrate the tour kickoff, the band has released a cover version of the Manowar classic, "Blood Of My Enemies”. Check out an official audio video below:

European dates:

March

3 - Zlin, Czech Republic

5 - Vienna, Austria

6 - Mannheim, Germany

8 - Hamburg, Germany

9 - Stadskanaal, Netherlands

10 - Essen, Germany

11 - Andernach, Germany

12 - Helmond, Netherlands

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands

16 - Barcelona, Spain

17 - Zaragoza, Spain

18 - Erandio, Spain

19 - Madrid, Spain

20 - Cangas Do Morrazo, Spain

21 - Lisbon, Portugal

24 - Brescia, Italy

25 - Torino, Italy

26 - Prato, Italy

28 - Diest, Belgium

UK dates:

March

30 - London, England

31 - Evesham, England

April

1 - Swansea, Wales

2 - Dublin, Ireland

4 - Glasgow, Scotland

5 - Edinburgh, Scotland

6 - Milton Keynes, England

European summer festival dates:

May

26-27 - Up The Hammers XII Festival - Athens, Greece

June

2-4 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany