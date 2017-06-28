ROSS THE BOSS - Original MANOWAR Guitarist To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Heavy Metal History At Wacken Open Air Festival

Wacken Open Air, one of the world's largest heavy metal music festivals, and the Hall Of Heavy Metal History, have joined forces to induct legendary guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History.

A special ceremony inducting Ross "The Boss" Freidman as "Global Metal Ambassador" will take place on-stage at Wacken Open Air festival, August 3rd, in front of 75,000 metal fans.

"It is a great honor to join with Wacken Open Air to induct Ross "The Boss" Friedman, with the "Global Metal Ambassador Award”,” says Hall Of Heavy Metal History Founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo."If anyone deserves this award, it's Ross. He’s been working extremely hard for decades to ensure that metal continues to thrive."

“We are very happy to be part of this very special ceremony and looking forward to having Ross the Boss on our stage for the very first time in Wacken”, says one of the Wacken Open Air promoters, Thomas Jensen.

Old school classic heavy metal power trio, The Rods, were joined onstage by Ross The Boss during their June 18th headline show at St. Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York.

The Rods drummer Carl Canedy checked with the following comment: "The first time Ross and I played together in Manowar, it was like we'd been playing together for years. It was the same feeling being on stage again with him at St Vitus Bar. Ross jumped in as if he'd been a member of The Rods from day one. The crowd went nuts... they love him! I can never say enough about how honest, kind and amazingly talented Ross The Boss is. The guy is a legend!"

Said Ross The Boss: “When Carl asked me to sit in with The Rods at St Vitus Bar it took me a nanosecond to say yes. The Rods are a great band and Carl is my longtime friend & original Manowar drummer. Needless to say it was a great night!”