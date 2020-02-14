ROSS THE BOSS Premier Lyric Video For New Song "Denied By The Cross"

Ross “The Boss” Friedman and his band, Ross The Boss, will release their new album, Born Of Fire, on March 6 via AFM Records. Pre-order here. A lyric video for the song, "Denied By The Cross", can be found below.

One can’t talk about genre defining acts in the metal scene without mentioning one man: Ross “The Boss” Friedman has written music history as a founding member of Manowar and The Dictators. His influence in heavy metal and also punk is noticeable to this day.

Manowar’s first six masterpieces which saw him significantly involved in between 1982 and 1988 are immortal classics today, and that the band wasn’t able to deliver the same quality again after his departure speaks for the New York based guitarist and songwriter. Since 2006 Ross again is releasing traditional and raw epic metal which calls up memories of the Manowar masterpieces from the 80’s with its very own style.

The brand new album, Born Of Fire, is the fourth album from Friedman and his band, which arrives not even two years after their chart breaking 2018 effort, By Blood Sworn. While Ross The Boss used this time for extensive touring they built their latest epos which will excite fans worldwide seemingly effortless out of nothing.

Born Of Fire is pounding yet fresher and heavier out of the speakers than before, but isn’t lacking any of the typical Ross The Boss trademarks.

Tracklisting:

"Glory To The Slain"

"Fight The Fight"

"Denied By The Cross"

"Maiden Of Shadows"

"I Am The Sword"

"Shotgun Evolution"

"Born Of Fire"

"Godkiller"

"The Blackest Heart"

"Demon Holiday"

"Undying"

"Waking The Moon"

"Denied By The Cross" lyric video:

After the successful release of By Blood Sworn in 2018, a full European tour and glorious festival shows all over Europe, the Ross The Boss band returns to Europe in April 2020 to promote their upcoming new album. Tour dates, with special guests Burning Witches and Asomvel, are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

2 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

4 - Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany - Dock 18

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust (without Asomvel)

6 - Alvesta, Sweden - Bullet Club

7 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

8 - Haugesund, Norway - Flytten

10 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

11 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

12 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Tattoofest Easter

13 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

15 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

16 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

17 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Cham

18 - Mannheim, Germany - Delta METAL Meeting

19 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

20 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

24 - Valencia, Spain - Paberse Club

25 - Pozal de Gallinas, Spain - Galia Metal Fest

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club