ROSS THE BOSS Talks Upcoming Bloodstock Open Air Show With Guitarist K.K. DOWNING - "We Will Play Three Or Four JUDAS PRIEST Songs"

Former Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss recently announced that former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing, will be joining him for several songs at this year's Bloodstock Open Air festival, talking place August 11th at Catton Park in Derbyshire, UK. He recently spoke with Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice about the team-up. Ross also offered his thoughts on Manowar's recent Hellfest cancellation, and talked about working on a new album.

On Downing being invited to perform with Ross The Boss:

"It's my ulterior motive to bring K.K. Downing out and get him playing again and maybe back to where he belongs in Judas Priest. I don't know anything about what happened with him and Judas Priest; it's none of my business. It's sad that shit happens like that, especially when things are so good. I love all the Judas Priest members. I love Richie, I love Andy, I love Scott, Rob, I love the band. I love their music and I wish them all the best."

On how many songs they will be performing with Downing at Bloodstock:

"We don't have a ton of time. We've got an hour plus, so we will play three or four Judas Priest songs with K.K. We just want K.K. to come out and get some love from the audience. He deserves it. He's a father of heavy metal. I know he's a bit nervous but that's to be expected. We will do everything for him to make him feel as comfortable as possible and let him play his guitar, let him do what he does. At the end of the day I hope that this gives them the motivation to get him back into Judas Priest. Glen is not there now and I think that K.K. belongs there now, if they could mend the fences. We're not spring chickens anymore, life is too short at this point and I think that before someone goes or something tragic happens. I would love to see K.K. back in Judas Priest. I would love to put some good vibes out there to him and so maybe there would be a chance that something could happen and I think the fans would love it."

Downing recently issued the following statement regarding the upcoming show:

“I’m really delighted and really looking forward to sharing the stage with Ross The Boss and saying hello to all our fans together. For me, as you know, it’s been far too long, so I sincerely hope to see as many familiar faces as possible at this truly unique event. True metal for true metal fans at the UK’s truest metal festival. United we stand!”

Ross The Boss previously stated: "We the Ross The Boss band are SO FUCKING EXCITED and honored to have K.K. Downing, an immortal metal legend, joining us onstage in front of some of the greatest metal fans in the world at Bloodstock UK."