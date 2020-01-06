ROSS THE BOSS To Release Born Of Fire Album In Late March; Audio Interview

Ross The Boss (ex-Manowar) has revealed that he and his band will release their new album, Born Of Fire, in late-March via AFM Records. He dropped the news during an interview with the 80’s Glam Metalcast, which you can hear below.

He also discusses whether or not he should have been asked to play guitar on Manowar’s Final Battle tour, and says he doesn’t concern himself with Manowar anymore. But he is open to reuniting with them.

After the successful release of By Blood Sworn in 2018, a full European tour and glorious festival shows all over Europe, the Ross The Boss band returns to Europe in April 2020 to promote their upcoming new album on AFM Records. Tour dates, with special guests Burning Witches and Asomvel, are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

2 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

4 - Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany - Dock 18

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust (without Asomvel)

6 - Alvesta, Sweden - Bullet Club

7 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

8 - Haugesund, Norway - Flytten

10 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

11 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

12 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Tattoofest Easter

13 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

15 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

16 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

17 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Cham

18 - Mannheim, Germany - Delta METAL Meeting

19 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

20 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

24 - Valencia, Spain - Paberse Club

25 - Pozal de Gallinas, Spain - Galia Metal Fest

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

(Photo - Scott Braun)