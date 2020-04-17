ROSS VALORY's Attorneys File Cross-Complaint Against JOURNEY's NEAL SCHON And JONATHAN CAIN

Business Wire is reporting that Balaban & Spielberger, LLP, attorneys representing Ross Valory, a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame musician and bass player for the iconic rock band Journey, filed a Cross-Complaint in Contra Costa County Superior Court on April 6, 2020, against fellow band members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain. The Cross-Complaint attaches evidence that refutes the Schon and Cain allegations and sets forth multiple causes of action for monetary damages against Schon and Cain for the ramifications of their conduct in trying to wrongfully excise Valory from the band.

Journey’s lead guitarist, Neal Schon, and keyboardist, Jonathan Cain filed a lawsuit on March 3, 2020, claiming Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith attempted to launch a “coup” to take over Nightmare Productions, Inc. (the corporate entity that controls the band’s name and trademark) in order to effectuate some amorphous retirement plan that is not described in the Complaint. An Answer filed by counsel defending Mr. Valory (Richard Charnley of Charnley Rian) against the Complaint’s allegations and the Cross-Complaint (filed by Andrew Spielberger of Balaban & Spielberger LLP) disputes and refutes these allegations.

Over the last four decades, Journey has reigned as one of America’s most successful rock bands producing ten platinum albums, eighteen Top 40 singles, and selling more than 75 million albums worldwide. Journey formed in 1973 the same year it created Nightmare Productions Inc., which holds the rights to the band’s trademark and other intellectual properties.

According to Valory’s attorney, Andrew Spielberger, “Ross is shocked and devastated by the conduct of his lifelong bandmates (Schon and Cain) and is disappointed that there was never any attempt to sit down and discuss what is most likely a misunderstanding and something that easily could have been worked out.”

