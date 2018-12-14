ROSY VISTA Releases "Crazy" Single And Lyric Video From Upcoming Comeback Album

Germany's first female hard rock act, Rosy Vista, have released their new single and lyric video for "Crazy". The song is taken from the forthcoming album, Unbelievable.

"Crazy" is also the band's first single featuring Anca Graterol (guitar, vocals), Andrea Schwarz (vocals), Marina Hlubek (drums) and Angela Mann (bass) and, after more than 30 years, the Hanoverian ladies are getting themselves noticed again.

Anca Graterol states: "The text from 'Crazy' actually dates back to our breakup in the early nineties. Back then we were hit on an unbelievable amount by boys or men on tour. We love dealing with our audience in a charming and uncomplicated way, but we are not simply fair game. There were always men in the audience who thought they were the greatest: show-offs and dazzlers, who thought that we were each waiting only for them. But on stage we are "look, but don't touch"! In fact, back then we actually only ever had music in our heads."

"Crazy" settles old scores with these supposed Gigolos, but - and this is important to Rosy Vista - with a little wink of the eye. This is not about pointing the finger, because the four ladies, with a hearty laugh, simply hold a mirror up to the faces of these self-proclaimed Prince Charmings.

You can watch the lyric video below.

Unbelievable will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on February 8th on CD DigiPak, LP, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Crazy"

"Sadistic Lover"

"Master Of Control"

"Too Much Feeling"

"Tables Are Turned"

"Until I'm Satisfied"

"Hopatina"

"Poor Rosy"

"Sound Of Your Love"

"Rockin' Through The Night"

"Changin' My Mind "

"Born To Be Wild"

"Crazy" lyric video:

Catch the band live on February 9th at Musikzentrum in Hannover, Germany.

(Photo - Martin Huch)