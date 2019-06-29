ROSY VISTA Unveil “Sadistic Lover” Single

Germany’s first female hard rock act Rosy Vista has released their new single and video for "Sadistic Lover". The song is taken from the new album Unbelievable.

A statement about the video reads: “A song about strong women, narcissistic and arrogant machos and the dilemma, when women don’t want to play that game. But how does that work? ‘Sex sells’ has been said in traditional language. Is that really true? In this clip the four ladies from Rosy Vista "Turned the Tables"! So fasten your seat bells, dear gentlemen!”

Unbelievable was released through SPV/Steamhammer on February 8th on CD DigiPak, LP, download and stream. Order here.

"Crazy" lyric video:

Catch the band live on February 9th at Musikzentrum in Hannover, Germany.

(Photo - Martin Huch)