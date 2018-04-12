ROTTEN SOUND Release "Privileged" Guitar Playthrough Video

Finland's Rotten Sound will release their Suffer To Abuse EP tomorrow (April 13th) in Europe, and May 18th in North America, via Season Of Mist. You can order the EP here, and watch a guitar playthrough video for the opening track "Privileged" below.

The Suffer To Abuse EP is not to be confused with the 2016 full-length album, Abuse To Suffer. The EP delivers seven short sharp chops that hit home perfectly. Hold on tight and enjoy the bliss of this heavily whirling grind-tornado!

Artwork by Thomas Boutet, Mush Design.

Tracklisting:

"Privileged"

"The Misfit"

"Stressed Mess"

"Harvester Of Boredom"

"One Hit Wonder"

"Nutrition"

"Slaves Of Lust"

"Privileged" guitar playthrough video:

"Harvester Of Boredom":

(Photo - RottenSound.com)