ROTTENNESS Signs To Gore House Productions

Gore House Productions has announce the signing of Mexican brutal grinding legion, Rottenness.

Since their inception in 1994, the Yucatán-based beast has made their mark onto the fast growing death metal scene. Rottenness has not only become one of Mexico's most active extreme acts, but has also without a doubt influenced many more to come. While the band has gone through various line up changes, Rottenness has been able to stand among various death metal giants and has performed on many stages including Maryland Deathfest, Los Angeles Murderfest, Obscene Extreme Fest, and more.

"This is excellent news! We are so excited to announce that we will be part of one of the amazing metal family community - Rottenness is part now of Gore House Productions!!”, states guitarist and founding member, Jaleel Castillo. "This will be a perfect collaboration from both camps, we are very happy to be part of one of the greatest underground labels. You can expect our new material very soon! It's an honor to start this year under the ranks of Gore House Production and we want to thank them for the patience and support!! Get ready for this 2017 - stay sick and brutal!!"

Rottenness will be releasing their third full-length album in late 2017 via Gore House Productions with details to be revealed in the coming months.

For a preview of what's to come, fans can check out their latest single "A Perpetual State of Destruction", below.

Live dates:

May

19-21 - Alt St. Johann, Switzerland - Rock The Hell Fest

July

1 - Wermelskirchen, Germany - Venue TBA

5-9 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme Fest