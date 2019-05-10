ROTTING CHRIST Announce North And South American Headlining Dates

Greek metal veterans, Rotting Christ, will be embarking on a run of tour dates across North and South America this summer. The band will kick off their Latin American run on May 30 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and will conclude the tour on June 15 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The band will then be appearing in the states at Psycho Las Vegas on August 18 and will then make their way to California for headlining shows in San Diego and Los Angeles. The full itinerary can be found below.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, frontman Sakis Tolis comments, "Dear Metal Brothers and Sisters, we are very excited to see you at our upcoming shows in South America and the West Coast of the U.S.! It is also a privilege to be asked to be a part of Psycho Las Vegas, which is one of the most important metal festivals in North America right now. Look forward to seeing you all. The Heretics are coming... non serviam!"

May

30 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Odisseia

31 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - The House

June

1 - Joinville, Brazil - Armageddon Fest

2 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Absdoluto Rock

5 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

7 - Quito, Ecuador - La Ideal

8 - Manizales, Columbia - Hateworks Festival

9 - Bogota, Columbia - Ace of Spades

13 - Mexico City, Mexico - Sala

14 - Leon, Mexico - Maybach Concert Hall

15 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Cafe Iguana



August

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

19 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

20 - Los Angelas, LA - Catch One - Union

(Photo - Ester Segarra)