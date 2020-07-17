ROTTING CHRIST Announces Live Concert Stream This Saturday Via Mexico Metal Fest

Greek bashers, Rotting Christ, will be performing a special live stream this weekend on Saturday, July 18 at 10 PM, EDT. The performance will include a very special old school setlist and will be streamed live via the Mexico Metal Fest YouTube channel, here.

Rotting Christ is still set to headline the Devastation On The Nation tour, which has been rescheduled for early 2021. If you already purchased a ticket for the tour, it will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans who can no longer attend can look into refunds at their point of purchase.

February

11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

24 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

25 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar (late show)

28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

March

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

3 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

5 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

(Photo - Ester Segarra)