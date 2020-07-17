ROTTING CHRIST Announces Live Concert Stream This Saturday Via Mexico Metal Fest
July 17, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Greek bashers, Rotting Christ, will be performing a special live stream this weekend on Saturday, July 18 at 10 PM, EDT. The performance will include a very special old school setlist and will be streamed live via the Mexico Metal Fest YouTube channel, here.
Rotting Christ is still set to headline the Devastation On The Nation tour, which has been rescheduled for early 2021. If you already purchased a ticket for the tour, it will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans who can no longer attend can look into refunds at their point of purchase.
February
11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
24 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
25 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar (late show)
28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
March
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
3 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies
4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
5 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live
10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
(Photo - Ester Segarra)