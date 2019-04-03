ROTTING CHRIST Debuts Official Animated Video For "In The Name Of God"

April 3, 2019, an hour ago

Rotting Christ released their new album, The Heretics, back in February via Season Of Mist. The band have released this official animated video for the album opener, "In The Name Of God":

The Heretics was recorded by Rotting Christ guitarist George Emmanuel at his studio Pentagram and mixed by Jens Borgen (Amon Amarth, At The Gates, Arch Enemy).

Tracklisting:

"In The Name Of God"
"Vetry Zlye"
"Heaven And Hell And Fire"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name"
"Dies Irae"
"I Believe"
"Fire, God And Fear"
"The Voice Of The Universe"
"The New Messiah"
"The Raven"
"The Sons Of Hell" (bonus track)

"I Believe" lyric video:

"The Voice Of The Universe" featuring Ashmedi:

"Dies Irae" lyric video:

"The Sons Of Hell" lyric video:

"Heaven And Hell And Fire" lyric video:

"Fire, God And Fear" lyric video:

Deluxe CD box unboxing:

Rotting Christ 2019 tour dates:

April
6 - Lord Of The Land Festival - Glasgow, Scotland
13 - Stage - Larissa, Greece
27 - Stockholm Slaughter - Stockholm, Sweden

May
11 - Vienna Metal Meeting - Vienna, Austria

June
21 - Road Patrol Bikers Festival - Timisoara, Romania
23 - Kilkim Zaibu - Varniai, Lithuania

July
6 - Chania Rock Fest - Chania, Greece
27 - Uwolnic Muzyke Festival - Sroda Slaska, Poland

August
8 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK
10 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic
11 - Alcatraz Metal Fest - Kortrijk, Belgium

(Photo - Ester Segarra)



