ROTTING CHRIST Frontman SAKIS TOLIS Talks Inspiration For The Heretics Album In New Trailer

Greek extreme metal veterans, Rotting Christ, have released a new video trailer for their upcoming album, The Heretics, out on February 15th via Season Of Mist. Frontman Sakis Tolis comments on the band and the album in the clip below.

Pre-order The Heretics here, and watch the clip below:

The Heretics was recorded by Rotting Christ guitarist George Emmanuel at his studio Pentagram and mixed by Jens Borgen (Amon Amarth, At The Gates, Arch Enemy). Pre-orders for The Heretics on limited deluxe CD Box, jewel case CD, limited LP and more are available here.

The tracklisting and artwork for The Heretics, illustrated by Greek artist Maximos Manolis, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

"In The Name Of God"

"Vetry Zlye"

"Heaven And Hell And Fire"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Dies Irae"

"I Believe"

"Fire, God And Fear"

"The Voice Of The Universe"

"The New Messiah"

"The Raven"

"Heaven And Hell And Fire" lyric video:

"Fire, God And Fear" lyric video:

Rotting Christ 2019 festival dates:

April

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Slaughter 2019

May

11 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting 2019

August

8 - Caton Hall, UK - Bloodstock Open Air 2019

(Photo - Ester Segarra)