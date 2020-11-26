ROTTING CHRIST - Full Discography Available For Free Streaming

Greek metal veterans Rotting Christ have issued the following statement:

"Dear friends around, we offer you our full discography in the highest possible quality you can find out there, free to listen via our official channel Rotting Christ TV. Make a visit and we hope you will enjoy our company during these wild times. Untill we meet up again... Be true to your own spirit!"

Rotting Christ's most recent album, The Heretics, was released in 2019 via Season Of Mist.

Tracklisting:

"In The Name Of God"

"Vetry Zlye"

"Heaven And Hell And Fire"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Dies Irae"

"I Believe"

"Fire, God And Fear"

"The Voice Of The Universe"

"The New Messiah"

"The Raven"

"The Sons Of Hell" (bonus track)

