ROTTING CHRIST-Headlined Devastation On The Nation North American Tour Rescheduled For Early 2021

Devastation On The Nation has rescheduled the 2020 edition of the tour to February 11 - March 14 of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup still features headliners Rotting Christ.

Additional support on the trek will come from progressive black metal legends Borknagar, which will see the group embarking on their first North American tour since 1999, as well as Finnish melodic death metal masters Wolfheart, American black metal powerhouse Abigail Williams, and blackened avant garde group Imperial Triumphant.

Devastation On The Nation and Metal Festival Tours founder Daniel DeFonce commented, "We were pretty upset when we found out that the President issued a travel ban from Europe to the United States. We knew there was no way around it. We thought about having the bands fly here before the travel ban came into affect, but with more and more states/cities putting a cap on concerts, gatherings, etc, we knew that shows would have ended up being canceled. Within 24 hours, we heard back from all five bands on the tour about rescheduling it to February/March of 2021 and all five bands were in. From there, I went back to all the promoters/venues and was able to do the same exact route and have the same venues for the tour. It was an incredible feeling when this happened. So here we are, same lineup, same route, same venues but it's happening February 11th - March 14th of 2021. We hope to see you all at these shows in 2021! Stay safe everyone."

Some of the shows have issued refunds. Make sure to go to the Metal Festival Tours website because if there was a show that was "Sold Out", it may not be anymore. Tickets on sale here.

New dates:

February

11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

24 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

25 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar (late show)

28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

March

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

3 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

5 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

