ROTTING CHRIST Hit The Studio To Record New Album

Greek extreme metal veterans Rotting Christ have entered the studio for the recording of their brand new album, which will be released in early 2019 via Season of Mist. The album will be produced by vocalist Sakis Tolis himself, and Jens Bogren will again take on the job of mixing and mastering.

Regarding the new record, Sakis comments: "After almost two years on the road promoting and supporting our latest album Rituals, the time has come to create it's follower. An album that will be inspired by the intense artistic worries which arose during those two years on the road, and which seems to be our darkest and most mystical influences yet in our career! Thanks for the support all those years, we will not disappoint you!"

Upcoming live dates:

June

2 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism

7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

16 - Cerveny Kostelec, Czech Republic - Czech Death Fest X

July

14 - Anyksciai, Lithuania - Devil Stone Festival

August

17 - Borre, Norway - Midgardsblot Festival

November

18 - Bucharest, Romania - Metal Gates