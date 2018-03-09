ROTTING CHRIST Issues Lyric Video For New Song "Fire And Flame"

Greek extreme metal veterans, Rotting Christ, have released a lyric video for their song, "Fire And Flame", which appears in The Metal Chapters Volume One.

The song “Fire And Flame” is previously unreleased; its first appearance is in this project. The lyrics are based on the short story, which talks about the return of an ancient demon to Earth. Now the only word whispered by the few survivors is Ruin…​

The authors of The Metal Chapters Volume One, Marios Dimitriadis and George Damtsios, have joined forces with the greatest Greek metal bands of international appeal, so as to create ten stories inspired by their songs and offer moments of horror and fantasy to the readers. And all this accompanied by music!

Readers have the opportunity not only to read the story written by the two authors who have been inspired by each song, but also to read the lyrics of the tracks and listen to the CD that accompanies the book.

Learn more at this location.