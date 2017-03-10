ROTTING CHRIST – Peaceville Records To Reissue Thy Mighty Contract Debut On Vinyl

Peaceville Records presents the early works of Rotting Christ, commencing with the 1993 classic album Thy Mighty Contract from the Greek black metal legends, on 180gm heavyweight vinyl, featuring an eight page booklet with thoughts and reflections from the band penned by Cult Never Dies author Dayal Patterson, and including rare images. Also available will be a special old school shirt design from the early era of the band, featuring the iconic Satanas Tedeum demo artwork.

Release set for April 21st. Preorders available here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“The Sign Of Evil Existence”

“Transform All Suffering Into Plagues”

“Fgmenth, They Gift”

“His Sleeping Majesty”

Side B

“Exiled Archangels”

“Dive The Deepest Abyss”

“The Coronation Of The Serpent”

“The Fourth Knight Of Revelation”