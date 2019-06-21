ROTTING CHRIST – Peaceville To Reissue Non Serviam On CD, LP

Peaceville Records has announced the reissue of Rotting Christ’s Non Serviam (Latin for I Will Not Serve), originally released in 1994 and was their second full-length. The title will be out on August 2nd; find preorders here.

Non Serviam saw the band progress further with its dark occult atmospherics and highly distinctive style, while retaining its bruising core Black Metal style.

The heavyweight vinyl version includes an 8 page booklet - written by The Cult Never Dies author Dayal Patterson - which details the events surrounding the release.

Tracklisting:

“The Fifth Illusion”

“Wolfera The Chacal”

“Non Serviam”

“Morality Of A Dark Age”

“Where Mortals Have No Pride”

“Fethroseforia”

“Mephesis Of Black Crystal”

“Ice Shaped God”

“Saturn Unlock Avey’s Son”