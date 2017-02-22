ROTTING CHRIST Perform “In Yumen - Xibalba” Live At Masters Of Rock 2016; Video Streaming

Video footage of Greek extreme metal veterans, Rotting Christ, performing “In Yumen - Xibalba” at the Masters Of Rock festival on July 14th, 2016 in Vizovice, Czech Republic can be seen below.

“In Yumen - Xibalba” is featured on the band’s eleventh full-length studio album, Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy ("Do What Thou Wilt"), released in 2013 via Season Of Mist.

Rotting Christ perform next on March 9th at Demode Club in Bari, Italy. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.