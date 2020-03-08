ROTTING CHRIST Post Rare Footage Of "Feast Of The Grand Whore" Live In Mexico City 1995
March 8, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Greek crushers Rotting Christ have posted rare live footage from Mexico City, shot on April 2nd, 1995. This was the band's first appearance in North and Central America. Check out "Feast Of The Grand Whore" below
Rotting Christ will headline the 2020 edition of the Devastation On The Nation tour, which will lay waste to cities throughout North America. The trek will kick off on March 19 in Berkeley, CA and will conclude on April 19 in Los Angeles, CA.
The band will be supported by Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams and Imperial Triumphant. The full run of dates can be found below while all ticket links will be made available at MetalFestivalTours.com, here.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, Rotting Christ frontman Sakis Tolis comments, "We are thrilled to announce that we are finally back in North America after four years. Together with a great bunch of bands, we are ready to make some hell! Until then... NON SERVIAM."
Tour dates:
March
19 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
25 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
29 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
31 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
April
1 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
2 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
4 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
5 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy ArtHouse
6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies
8 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
14 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live
15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720