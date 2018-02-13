ROTTING CHRIST Posts Lyric Video For Unreleased Song "The Call"

Greek extreme metal veterans, Rotting Christ, have released a lyric video for the "unreleased" song, "The Call". The video was created by Manthos Stergiou/Manster Design. The track was recorded in Pentagramm Studio in Athens by George Emmanouil, mixed and mastered by Mark Mynett - England. The song appeared exclusively on a 7" EP, available via Peaceville Records.

Rotting Christ recently released an official live video for "Societas Satanas", originally recorded and released by Thou Art Lord in 1996. The footage was shot on June 30th, 2017 in Athens, Greece.

Rotting Christ have announced the release of Their Greatest Spells, out on March 23rd via Season Of Mist. This double CD compilation features a best of selection approved by frontman Sakis Tolis as well as a brand new track, "I Will Not Serve". Listen to the new song below.

With 12 studio albums, a dozen EPs, singles and split releases, as well as more than 1,250 shows under their belts so far, it is high time Rotting Christ get a proper compilation spanning their 30+ years career. Their Greatest Spells takes a retrospective look at the cult Greek band's fascinating musical development by picking a select choice of key tracks covering the many facets of Rotting Christ. With such a massive catalogue, a "best of" compilation will always lead to controversy about certain additions as well as omissions from the final list, but the involvement of frontman Sakis Tolis himself in this difficult task ensures that the result is at least relevant.

Their Greatest Spells tracklisting:

CD 1

"The Sign Of Prime Creation"

"Athanati Este"

"Non Serviam"

"King Of A Stellar War"

"Nemecic"

"Grandis Spiritus Diavolos"

"Art Of Sin"

"Dying"

"Archon"

"Serve In Heaven"

"Astral Embodiment"

"After Dark I Feel"

"Sorrowfull Farewell"

"In Yumen-Xibalba"

"Elthe Kyrie"

"Cold Colours"

CD 2

"The Sign Of Evil Existence"

"Fgmenth Thy Gift"

"Ze Nigmar"

"Phobo's Synagogue"

"Demonon Vrosis"

"...Pir Threontai"

"Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy"

"Among Two Storms"

"Semigod"

"Welcome To Hel"

"A Dynasty From The Ice"

"Shadows Follow"

"Forest Of N'gai"

"Feast Of The Grand Whore"

"Exiled Archangels"

"Saturn Unlock Avey's Son"

"I Will Not Serve"

