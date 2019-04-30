ROTTING CHRIST Release Official Animated Music Video For "The New Messiah"

April 30, 2019, an hour ago

ROTTING CHRIST Release Official Animated Music Video For "The New Messiah"

Rotting Christ released their new album, The Heretics, back in February via Season Of Mist. The band have released this animated video for the album track, "The New Messiah":

The Heretics was recorded by Rotting Christ guitarist George Emmanuel at his studio Pentagram and mixed by Jens Borgen (Amon Amarth, At The Gates, Arch Enemy).

Tracklisting:

"In The Name Of God"
"Vetry Zlye"
"Heaven And Hell And Fire"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name"
"Dies Irae"
"I Believe"
"Fire, God And Fear"
"The Voice Of The Universe"
"The New Messiah"
"The Raven"
"The Sons Of Hell" (bonus track)

"Hallowed Be Thy Name" video:

"In The Name Of God" animated video:

"I Believe" lyric video:

"The Voice Of The Universe" featuring Ashmedi:

"Dies Irae" lyric video:

"The Sons Of Hell" lyric video:

"Heaven And Hell And Fire" lyric video:

"Fire, God And Fear" lyric video:

Deluxe CD box unboxing:

Rotting Christ 2019 tour dates:

May
11 - Vienna Metal Meeting - Vienna, Austria

June
21 - Road Patrol Bikers Festival - Timisoara, Romania
23 - Kilkim Zaibu - Varniai, Lithuania

July
6 - Chania Rock Fest - Chania, Greece
27 - Uwolnic Muzyke Festival - Sroda Slaska, Poland

August
8 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK
10 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic
11 - Alcatraz Metal Fest - Kortrijk, Belgium



