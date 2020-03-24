ROTTING CHRIST Sell Tour Shirts To Raise Money For Charity

Greek metal veterans, Rotting Christ, are currently selling the official tour shirt for their now-postponed North American headlining trek to raise money for the World Health Organization. The Devastation On The Nation tour shirt can be purchased for only $15, here. Proceeds will be donated to the World Health Organization.

Rotting Christ comments: "We donate any profit from our 'The Heretics special price tour shirt' to the World Health Organisation. That's one little activity for a band - an important life attitude these days. Stay safe and we will cross paths again brothers and sisters."

With tours taking a major hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rotting Christ is still set to headline the Devastation On The Nation tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off this month. While the tour has been postponed, it has been rescheduled for early 2021.

If you already purchased a ticket for the tour, it will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans who can no longer attend can look into refunds at their point of purchase.

Rotting Christ will be supported by Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and more. The full run of dates can be found below while all ticket links will be made available at MetalFestivalTours.com.

New dates:

February

11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

24 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

25 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar (late show)

28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

March

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

3 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

5 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

(Photo - Ester Segarra)