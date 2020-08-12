ROTTING CHRIST Shares Full Concert Footage From European Metal Festival Alliance Performance; Video

Greek metal veterans, Rotting Christ, have shared the full 49-minute concert from their recent virtual performance as part of the European Metal Festival Alliance. The video was shot and recorded on July 6 at Artworks Studio. The full show can be seen below:

Rotting Christ recently announced their collaboration with the creators of the PS4 game Mortal Shell, which featured the band's epic track "Χ Ξ Σ (666)" in the official trailer. The game is set for worldwide release on August 18.

Frontman Sakis Tolis comments: "Dear friends, we are proud to announce our collaboration with the PS4 video game creators of Mortal Shell! Our track 'ΧΞΣ (666)' is being used in the official game trailer."

For more info on the game, head here.

It's not Rotting Christ's first encounter with the gaming industry. Last month, the band was discovered on a poster in the game The Last of Us Part 2 along with label mates Horrendous.