ROTTING CHRIST Streaming New Song "Dies Irae"; Lyric Video
February 20, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Rotting Christ released their new album, The Heretics, on February 15th via Season Of Mist. The Heretics was recorded by Rotting Christ guitarist George Emmanuel at his studio Pentagram and mixed by Jens Borgen (Amon Amarth, At The Gates, Arch Enemy). Listen to the song "Dies Irae" via the new lyric video below:
The tracklisting and artwork for The Heretics, illustrated by Greek artist Maximos Manolis, can be seen below.
Tracklisting:
"In The Name Of God"
"Vetry Zlye"
"Heaven And Hell And Fire"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name"
"Dies Irae"
"I Believe"
"Fire, God And Fear"
"The Voice Of The Universe"
"The New Messiah"
"The Raven"
"The Sons Of Hell" (bonus track)
"The Sons Of Hell" lyric video:
"Heaven And Hell And Fire" lyric video:
"Fire, God And Fear" lyric video:
Deluxe CD box unboxing:
Rotting Christ 2019 tour dates:
March
1 - House Of Metal Festival - Umea, Sweden
9 - Bandabar - Chishinau, Moldova
10 - Underground - Iasi, Romania
15 - Stage - Patra, Greece
16 - Stage - Ioannena, Greece
29 - Bornova Sahne - Izmir, Turkey
31 - Nicosia - Diahroniki, Cyprus
April
6 - Lord Of The Land Festival - Glasgow, Scotland
13 - Stage - Larissa, Greece
27 - Stockholm Slaughter - Stockholm, Sweden
May
11 - Vienna Metal Meeting - Vienna, Austria
June
21 - Road Patrol Bikers Festival - Timisoara, Romania
23 - Kilkim Zaibu - Varniai, Lithuania
July
6 - Chania Rock Fest - Chania, Greece
27 - Uwolnic Muzyke Festival - Sroda Slaska, Poland
August
8 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK
10 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic
11 - Alcatraz Metal Fest - Kortrijk, Belgium
(Photo - Ester Segarra)