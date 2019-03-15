ROTTING CHRIST Streaming New Song "I Believe" (Lyric Video)

Rotting Christ released their new album, The Heretics, on February 15th via Season Of Mist. The Heretics was recorded by Rotting Christ guitarist George Emmanuel at his studio Pentagram and mixed by Jens Borgen (Amon Amarth, At The Gates, Arch Enemy). The song "I Believe" is available for streaming via the lyric video below.

Tracklisting:

"In The Name Of God"

"Vetry Zlye"

"Heaven And Hell And Fire"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Dies Irae"

"I Believe"

"Fire, God And Fear"

"The Voice Of The Universe"

"The New Messiah"

"The Raven"

"The Sons Of Hell" (bonus track)

"I Believe" lyric video:

"The Voice Of The Universe" featuring Ashmedi:

"Dies Irae" lyric video:

"The Sons Of Hell" lyric video:

"Heaven And Hell And Fire" lyric video:

"Fire, God And Fear" lyric video:

Deluxe CD box unboxing:

Rotting Christ 2019 tour dates:

March

15 - Stage - Patra, Greece

16 - Stage - Ioannena, Greece

29 - Bornova Sahne - Izmir, Turkey

31 - Nicosia - Diahroniki, Cyprus

April

6 - Lord Of The Land Festival - Glasgow, Scotland

13 - Stage - Larissa, Greece

27 - Stockholm Slaughter - Stockholm, Sweden

May

11 - Vienna Metal Meeting - Vienna, Austria

June

21 - Road Patrol Bikers Festival - Timisoara, Romania

23 - Kilkim Zaibu - Varniai, Lithuania

July

6 - Chania Rock Fest - Chania, Greece

27 - Uwolnic Muzyke Festival - Sroda Slaska, Poland

August

8 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK

10 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic

11 - Alcatraz Metal Fest - Kortrijk, Belgium

(Photo - Ester Segarra)