ROTTING CHRIST Streaming New Song "Vetry Zlye"

Rotting Christ will release their new album, The Heretics, on February 15th via Season Of Mist. The Russian themed track, "Ветры злые (Vetry Zlye)", featuring Irina Zybina (Grai), is available for streaming below.

Frontman Sakis Tolis comments on behalf of the band: "Dear fellows, I am in the pleasant position to present to you another new song I wrote for Rotting Christ; 'Ветры злые' (Vetry Zlye)', a song that was influenced by paganism and specifically from the Slavic pagan religions through the history of time and exalts the power of mother nature. I Hope you will enjoy the (probably) most melodic song from our upcoming album The Heretics, which is accompanied by the beautiful voice of Irina Zybina."

The Heretics was recorded by Rotting Christ guitarist George Emmanuel at his studio Pentagram and mixed by Jens Borgen (Amon Amarth, At The Gates, Arch Enemy).

Pre-orders for The Heretics on limited deluxe CD Box, jewel case CD, limited LP and more are available here.

The tracklisting and artwork for The Heretics, illustrated by Greek artist Maximos Manolis, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

"In The Name Of God"

"Vetry Zlye"

"Heaven And Hell And Fire"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Dies Irae"

"I Believe"

"Fire, God And Fear"

"The Voice Of The Universe"

"The New Messiah"

"The Raven"

"The Raven":

"Heaven And Hell And Fire" lyric video:

"Fire, God And Fear" lyric video:

Trailers:

Rotting Christ 2019 festival dates:

April

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Slaughter 2019

May

11 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting 2019

August

8 - Caton Hall, UK - Bloodstock Open Air 2019

