ROTTING CHRIST - Studio Live Stream For Mexico Metal Fest Available
July 19, 2020, an hour ago
This past Saturday, July 18th, Greek black metallers Rotting Christ offered up a blistering set of early material, concentrating on output between 1989 and 1996. Featuring multiple, moving camera angles and quick cuts, the material (especially the real oldies) bear little resemblance to the Rotting Christ of 2020, as Triarchy Of The Lost Lovers added subtleties that morphed their crude black metal, into the still evolving sound of today. This 55 minute, in-studio performance, filmed for Mexico Metal Fest, can be enjoyed below.
Rotting Christ is still set to headline the Devastation On The Nation tour, which has been rescheduled for early 2021. If you already purchased a ticket for the tour, it will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans who can no longer attend can look into refunds at their point of purchase.
February
11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
24 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
25 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar (late show)
28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
March
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
3 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies
4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
5 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live
10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720