ROTTING CHRIST - Studio Live Stream For Mexico Metal Fest Available

This past Saturday, July 18th, Greek black metallers Rotting Christ offered up a blistering set of early material, concentrating on output between 1989 and 1996. Featuring multiple, moving camera angles and quick cuts, the material (especially the real oldies) bear little resemblance to the Rotting Christ of 2020, as Triarchy Of The Lost Lovers added subtleties that morphed their crude black metal, into the still evolving sound of today. This 55 minute, in-studio performance, filmed for Mexico Metal Fest, can be enjoyed below.

Rotting Christ is still set to headline the Devastation On The Nation tour, which has been rescheduled for early 2021. If you already purchased a ticket for the tour, it will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans who can no longer attend can look into refunds at their point of purchase.

February

11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

24 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

25 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar (late show)

28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

March

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

3 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

5 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720