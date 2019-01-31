ROTTING CHRIST - "The Heretics Is A More Guitar-Based Version Of Rituals"; Video Trailer

Rotting Christ will release their new album, The Heretics, on February 15th via Season Of Mist. Check out a new video trailer below:

The Heretics was recorded by Rotting Christ guitarist George Emmanuel at his studio Pentagram and mixed by Jens Borgen (Amon Amarth, At The Gates, Arch Enemy).

Pre-orders for The Heretics on limited deluxe CD Box, jewel case CD, limited LP and more are available here.

The tracklisting and artwork for The Heretics, illustrated by Greek artist Maximos Manolis, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

"In The Name Of God"

"Vetry Zlye"

"Heaven And Hell And Fire"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Dies Irae"

"I Believe"

"Fire, God And Fear"

"The Voice Of The Universe"

"The New Messiah"

"The Raven"

"The Raven":

"Heaven And Hell And Fire" lyric video:

"Fire, God And Fear" lyric video:

Trailers:

A video trailer for Non Serviam: The Official Story Of Rotting Christ - the new full-length book by Sakis Tolis and Dayal Patterson - can be found below.

Three years in the making, this epic 300-page book explores three decades of history of the legendary Greek extreme metal band. Written by founder and frontman Sakis Tolis and Dayal Patterson (author of Black Metal: Evolution Of The Cult, The Cult Never Dies Vol. One and Into The Abyss).

It includes extensive interviews with key members such as Themis Tolis, Jim Mutilator, Morbid, George Emmanuel and George Tolias, as well as words from many of the band’s peers, including members of Enslaved, Behemoth, Mayhem, Cradle Of Filth, Blasphemy, Mystifier, Moonspell, Macabre Omen, Septicflesh, Death Courier, Tiamat, Immolation and more.

For more details, and to order your copy, head here.

Rotting Christ 2019 festival dates:

April

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Slaughter 2019

May

11 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting 2019

August

8 - Caton Hall, UK - Bloodstock Open Air 2019

(Photo - Ester Segarra)