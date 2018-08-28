ROTTING CHRIST To Release Non Serviam: The Official Story Of Rotting Christ Book

Soon available for pre-order, Non Serviam: The Official Story Of Rotting Christ is a new full-length book by Sakis Tolis and Dayal Patterson, to be released via UK publisher Cult Never Dies in November.

Several years in the making, Non Serviam: The Official Story Of Rotting Christ is an epic tome exploring three decades of history of the legendary Greek extreme metal band Rotting Christ. Created by founder and frontman Sakis Tolis and Dayal Patterson (author of Black Metal: Evolution Of The Cult, The Cult Never Dies Vol. One and Into The Abyss), it includes contributions from key members including Themis Tolis, Jim Mutilator, Morbid, George Tolias and George Emmanuel, as well as words from many of the band’s peers, including members of Watain, Enslaved, Behemoth, Moonspell, Varathron, Mayhem, Blasphemy, Mystifier, Macabre Omen, Aura Noir and more.

Stay tuned for updates.