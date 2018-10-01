ROUGH RIOT - Former QUIET RIOT And ROUGH CUTT Members Join Forces In New Band

Former members of Quiet Riot and Rough Cutt have teamed up to form the new band, Rough Riot. The group includes singer Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, Quiet Riot), guitarist Chris Hager (Rough Cuts), guitarist Carlos Cavazo (Quiet Riot), bassist Sean McNabb (Rough Cutt, Quiet Riot), and drummer Dave Alford (Rough Cutt).

Says Chris Hager: "Hey, hey my friends: wanted to share the latest with you! For too many reasons to list, a few of us old friends and bandmates have decided to unite and form something unique for you (and us)! Our aim is to bring you the very best of two worlds!! So if you're a fan of the music of one or both the bands, Quiet Riot or Rough Cutt, you win!!!"

Rough Riot have a concert scheduled for November 2nd at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stay tuned for further updates.