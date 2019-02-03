ROUGH ROCKERS Preparing Smoke And Mirrors EP; GRAHAM BONNET To Guest On Track

Swedish hard rockers Rough Rockers announce the release of their brand new EP, Smoke And Mirrors via Dutch label RVP Records on April 29th. Originally conceived as a songwriter/recording project in 2012 by vocalist/bassist Peter Ljungberg and guitarist Magnus Hällström, the group finally secured a permanent line-up with the recruitment of Australian guitarist Joe Matera and Swedish drummer Roger Eriksson in 2018. The band signed to Dutch record label RVP Records in late 2018.

Matera – a solo recording artist in his own right – was invited to join the band after both he and the band undertook support slots for NWOBHM band Weapon UK in Sweden in 2017. “I’m looking forward to rocking out with the band” says Matera, “and bringing our unique brand of guitar driven rock to audiences across Europe”.

Adds Ljungberg, “I`m so pleased with the way we have put the songs together. We’ve captured the energy of the band in the essence of the songs, and have created a powerful sound of solid catchy rock `n` roll”.

The new EP features a special appearance by legendary singer Graham Bonnet (Rainbow, Alcatrazz, Michael Schenker Group) who guests on lead vocals on the track, “Unleash The Beast”, Twan Bakker, CEO of RVP Records said, “I got to know the Swedish Rough Rockers through Joe. Their sound, combined with the personal connection to the ever hard working Matera and respected professional Ljungberg convinced me to sign these guys.”

The EP - was mixed by Tomas Skogsberg (Backyard Babies, Entombed) -showcases the band’s diverse songwriting craft and tough twin guitar sound, with a knack for both sparking tasteful rock tunes and elegant ballads, all underscored by a catchy melodicism.

Smoke And Mirrors will be released both on CD and as a special limited 12” RED vinyl. The band will tour in support of the new release in May.