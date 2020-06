ROXANNE Release "Broken Chandeliers" Music Video

LA-based rock band, Roxanne, have released a video for "Broken Chandeliers", a track from the band's Radio Silence album, out now via Rat Pak Records. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Someone To Kill"

"Girls Alright"

"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch)

"Thin Blue Line"

"Broken Chandeliers"

"Man In The Moon" (ft. Ray Luzier & dUg Pinnick)

"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick)

"Without Us"

"Quarter To Four"

"I Don’t Want To Live This Way"

"First Mistake"

"Broken Chandeliers" video:

"First Mistake" video:

"Girls Alright" video:

"Thin Blue Line" video:

"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick) video:

"Someone To Kill" video:

"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch) video: