ROXANNE Release "Broken Chandeliers" Music Video

June 18, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock roxanne

ROXANNE Release "Broken Chandeliers" Music Video

LA-based rock band, Roxanne, have released a video for "Broken Chandeliers", a track from the band's Radio Silence album, out now via Rat Pak Records. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Someone To Kill"
"Girls Alright"
"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch)
"Thin Blue Line"
"Broken Chandeliers"
"Man In The Moon" (ft. Ray Luzier & dUg Pinnick)
"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick)    
"Without Us"
"Quarter To Four"
"I Don’t Want To Live This Way"
"First Mistake"

"Broken Chandeliers" video:

"First Mistake" video:

"Girls Alright" video:

"Thin Blue Line" video:

"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick) video:

"Someone To Kill" video:

"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch) video:



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Latest Reviews