ROXANNE Release Making Of "Thin Blue Line"; Video
May 7, 2020, 33 minutes ago
LA-based rock band, Roxanne, have released the new video below, taking you behind the scenes on "Thin Blue Line", a track from the band's Radio Silence album, out now via Rat Pak Records.
Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Someone To Kill"
"Girls Alright"
"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch)
"Thin Blue Line"
"Broken Chandeliers"
"Man In The Moon" (ft. Ray Luzier & dUg Pinnick)
"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick)
"Without Us"
"Quarter To Four"
"I Don’t Want To Live This Way"
"First Mistake"
"Man In The Moon" tracking/playthrough (ft. Ray Luzier & dUg Pinnick):
"First Mistake" video:
"Girls Alright" video:
"Thin Blue Line" video:
"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick) video:
"Someone To Kill" video:
"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch) video: