ROXANNE Release Making Of "Thin Blue Line"; Video

LA-based rock band, Roxanne, have released the new video below, taking you behind the scenes on "Thin Blue Line", a track from the band's Radio Silence album, out now via Rat Pak Records.

Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Someone To Kill"

"Girls Alright"

"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch)

"Thin Blue Line"

"Broken Chandeliers"

"Man In The Moon" (ft. Ray Luzier & dUg Pinnick)

"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick)

"Without Us"

"Quarter To Four"

"I Don’t Want To Live This Way"

"First Mistake"

"Man In The Moon" tracking/playthrough (ft. Ray Luzier & dUg Pinnick):

"First Mistake" video:

"Girls Alright" video:

"Thin Blue Line" video:

"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick) video:

"Someone To Kill" video:

"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch) video: