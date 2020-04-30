ROXANNE Release "Man In The Moon" Tracking / Playthrough Video With DUG PINNICK And RAY LUZIER

April 30, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock roxanne dug pinnick ray luzier

LA-based rock band, Roxanne, have released a tracking/playthrough video for "Man In The Moon" (ft. Ray Luzier & dUg Pinnick), a track from the band's Radio Silence album, out now via Rat Pak Records. Watch below:

Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Someone To Kill"
"Girls Alright"
"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch)
"Thin Blue Line"
"Broken Chandeliers"
"Man In The Moon" (ft. Ray Luzier & dUg Pinnick)
"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick)    
"Without Us"
"Quarter To Four"
"I Don’t Want To Live This Way"
"First Mistake"

"First Mistake" video:

"Girls Alright" video:

"Thin Blue Line" video:

"Go Fuck Yourself" (ft. George Lynch & dUg Pinnick) video:

"Someone To Kill" video:

"Super Bad" (ft. George Lynch) video:



