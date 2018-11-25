Roxodus Music Fest Hits Southern Ontario In July 2019 - ALICE COOPER, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, CHEAP TRICK, LITA FORD, SAGA, LEE AARON, HONEYMOON SUITE And More Confirmed

The Roxodus Music Fest is being held at the Edenvale Airport, 90 minutes north of Toronto, Ontario and just south of Wasaga Beach, running from July 11th - 13th. Artists confirmed thus far include Alice Cooper, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, Nickelback, Lita Ford, Lee Aaron, Saga, Honeymoon Suite and Prism.

From the organizers: "Roxodus is a fully immersive music event featuring your favourite rock legends and hot emerging artists. Take in performances at multiple stage sites, along with a variety of amazing eats, bars, a beer garden, tandem skydiving, helicopter rides, merch vendors, a midway, art exhibits, comedy presentations and other unforgettable, unique experiences. You can even fly in on your private jet! Get ready to rock this summer – and have the weekend of your life!"

Tickets go on sale November 30th. Go to the official Roxodus Music Fest website here for details.